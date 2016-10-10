Advert
Monday, October 10, 2016, 22:06

Islamic State confirms death of propaganda chief

Islamic State has confirmed the death of its propaganda chief, whom the Pentagon said was killed in a U.S.-led air strike in Syria's Raqqa province last month.

An statement posted online by the militant group paid tribute to Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Furqan. The statement just referred to him by his alias.

It did not say when, where or how he had died.

The Pentagon said last month that a U.S.-led coalition air strike on Sept. 7 had killed al-Fayad.

It said he was minister of information, overseeing Islamic State's propaganda, and a prominent member of its Senior Shura Council, or leadership group.

IS's statement referred to al-Fayad as head of its media arm.

The air strike took place near Raqqa, IS's de facto capital in northern Syria, and targeted al-Fayad while he was on a motorcycle outside his house, the Pentagon said.

Islamic State controls large parts of Iraq and Syria and has broadcast its beheadings of journalists and aid workers over the past few years. The group has sympathizers in several countries who have carried out bombings and shootings of civilians.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Bitter presidential debate sees Trump...

  2. Watch: From child soldiers to raped...

  3. Terror suspect recognised, tied up by...

  4. Outcry in India as teenage girl dies...

  5. Watch: Libyan forces push into last...

  6. German police capture man suspected of...

  7. Ed Miliband holds talks with pro-EU...

  8. Cambodian MP jailed for posting fake...

  9. British economy losing steam as business...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed