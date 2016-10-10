Air traffic increases in every EU state in 2015

Air traffic increased in every European Union member state in 2015, new figures released by the EU's statistical agency show.

More than 918 million passengers travelled by air in the EU during that year, an increase of 4.7 per cent when compared with 2014. When compared to 2009, the increase is even more pronounced, 22 per cent.

Eurostat figures show that in 2015, intra-EU transport represented 45.2 per cent of total air passenger transport in the EU, followed by extra-EU transport (37.2%). National transport accounted for fewer than 1 in every 5 passengers (17.6 per cent).

155 people were killed in commercial air transport accidents with EU aircraft in EU territory in 2015. Since 2009, 211 persons have been killed in this way.

The UK's 232 million passengers during 2015 were the single largest total across EU member states, amounting to one in four air passengers. It was followed by Germany (194 million passengers), Spain (175 mn), France (141 mn) and Italy (128 mn).

Slovakia (+16.3 per cent), Romania (+15.3 per cent), Hungary (+13.0 per cent), Poland (+12.4 per cent) and Ireland (+12.3 per cent) recorded the highest increases in air passenger traffic. In contrast, the lowest increases were observed in Bulgaria (+1.2 per cent), Austria (+1.4 per cent) and Finland (+1.8 per cent).

Malta recorded growth of 7.7 per cent during the year.

London Heathrow remained the EU's busiest passenger airport during 2015, with 75 million passengers handled. Paris/Charles de Gaulle was second with 65.7 million, followed by Frankfurt/Main (60.9 million) and Amsterdam/Schipol (58.2 million). Every airport in the top 30 increased its traffic, with the exception of Milano/Malpensa, where traffic dipped by 1.2 per cent.

Athens airport, London/Luton and Dublin airport recorded the highest increases, with 19.1 per cent, 17 per cent and 14.9 per cent respective increases.