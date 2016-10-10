Racing driver Pace speeds to victory at Malta Classic Grand Prix
Pace was driving a 1975 Honda Civic
Driving a 1975 Honda Civic, racing driver Michael Pace sped to victory at the Malta Classic Grand Prix by Chopard yesterday.
Mr Pace was awarded at a gala ceremony held later in the evening at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, with the winning driver being awarded a trophy custom-built by Malta Classic Mdina Glass and a chronograph by race sponsors Chopard.
Other race winners included:
Saturday group winners
• A3 Standard Cars: 1st - Roberto Gauci (1975 Mini Clubman GT), 2nd - Dion Borg (1974 Fiat X-19), 3rd - Michel Zarb (1973 Lancia Fulvia)
• A4 Standard Cars: Marco Cernicchi (1960 Porsche 356 B)
• A5 Standard Cars: 1st - Gordon Vella (Porsche 911 Targa), 2nd - Paul Sapienza (1975 BMW 2002Tii), 3rd - Peter Hansen (1970 MG B)
• A8 Standard Cars: 1st - Zak Matten (1974 Datsun 260 Z), 2nd - Ivan Farrugia (1975 Mercedes SLC 450)
• D3 Modified Cars: 1st - Michael Pace (1975 Honda Civic), 2nd - Lucas Pace (Honda Civic), 3rd - Nicholas Mallia (1968 Triumph Spitfire)
• D4 Modified Cars: 1st - Joseph Mifsud (1969 Hillman Imp), 2nd - Adrian Muscat Azzopardi (1973 Austin Mini), 3rd - Pierre Tanti (1975 Austin Mini)
• D5 Modified Cars: 1st - Clifford Debono (1970 Vitesse Triumph), 2nd - Ray Vella (1970 MG B), 3rd - Hubert Camilleri (1969 Porsche 911S)
• E Guest Cars: 1st - Mick Hay (1972 Reynard Fury), 2nd - Ian Osborne (1954 Austin Healy 100 BN1)
• Pre-War Cars: 1st - Joseph Huber (1934 Riley TT Sprite), 2nd - Steve Clark (1934 Triumph Southern Cross), 3rd - Joe Gerada (1960 Triumph TR3 A)
• C Reproduction and Replica Cars: 1st - George Said (1975 Jaguar D-Type Revival)
Sunday race winners
• Group 1: Michael Pace (1975 Honda Civic)
• Group 2: Pat Thomas (1968 Lotus Elan)
• Group 3: Renato Agius (1976 Fiat 127 Abarth)
• Group 4: Guy Broad (1969 MG GT)
• Group 5: Joseph Said (1959 Jaguar Proteus E-Type)
• Group 6: Pamela Said (1968 MG B)
• Group 7: Mick Hay (1972 Reynard Fury)
• Pre-War (1934 Joseph Huber, Riley TT Sprite)
