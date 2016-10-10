Maltese weightlifter wins bronze at international event

Zammit Stevens (right) took home the bronze medal. Photo: Malta Weightlifting Association

Weightlifters competing at an international competition in Serbia attained an overall 4th place finish for Malta, with Yazmin Zammit Stevens taking bronze in the snatch lift.

The Maltese team, consisting of Zammit Stevens, Matthew Camilleri and Kyle Micallef, competed against seven other countries in the ninth Vladan Mihailovic international competition in Indjija, Serbia last Saturday.

Zammit Stevens obtained a personal best by lifting a total of 159kg as well as obtaining bronze in the snatch event. Matthew Camilleri lifted a total of 233kg, a good improvement on his competition best in an international event. Kyle Micallef managed a total of 269kg and totalled 317 points. This result was good enough to surpass results by athletes from Romania, Bosnia, Slovenia and Serbia.

Overall, the Maltese team finished in a respectable 4th place totalling 524 points with Hungary finishing first (634 points) followed by Israel (610 points) and Turkey (543 points).

Zammit Stevens and Micallef are currently undergoing final preparations to compete in the Commonwealth championships at the end of October in Malaysia.

Kyle Micallef. Photo: Malta Weightlifting Association