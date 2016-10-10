Advert
Monday, October 10, 2016, 06:33

Local results

Football

UEFA Regions Cup: Kirovograd vs Gozo 3-1; Scotland vs Paris 0-4.

BOV Division Two: Żabbar St Patrick vs Għaxaq 3-1; Swieqi United vs St George’s 2-4; San Ġwann vs Mellieħa 3-0; Siġġiewi vs Żejtun Corinthians 2-5; Birżebbuġa  vs Qrendi 1-2; Mġarr vs Gudja 0-2.

BOV Division Three: Kirkop vs Msida 1-0; Marsaskala vs Żurrieq 0-2.

IASC Division One: Msida Red Stars vs Mosta Gunners 0-1; Senglea Youngsters vs Marsa Trinity 1-0; Burmarrad vs Gżira United 7-1.

GIDA League: Birnapa vs MUSC 3-2; Club 33 vs La Famiglia 6-0; La Valette vs Memories 0-0.

Hockey

Sportswriters Cup: Qormi Poiatti vs Young Stars 2-1.

Basketball

Women’s Shield: Hibs vs Starlites 43-49.

Men’s Shield: Floriana vs Hibs 78-70.

