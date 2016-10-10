Local results
Football
UEFA Regions Cup: Kirovograd vs Gozo 3-1; Scotland vs Paris 0-4.
BOV Division Two: Żabbar St Patrick vs Għaxaq 3-1; Swieqi United vs St George’s 2-4; San Ġwann vs Mellieħa 3-0; Siġġiewi vs Żejtun Corinthians 2-5; Birżebbuġa vs Qrendi 1-2; Mġarr vs Gudja 0-2.
BOV Division Three: Kirkop vs Msida 1-0; Marsaskala vs Żurrieq 0-2.
IASC Division One: Msida Red Stars vs Mosta Gunners 0-1; Senglea Youngsters vs Marsa Trinity 1-0; Burmarrad vs Gżira United 7-1.
GIDA League: Birnapa vs MUSC 3-2; Club 33 vs La Famiglia 6-0; La Valette vs Memories 0-0.
Hockey
Sportswriters Cup: Qormi Poiatti vs Young Stars 2-1.
Basketball
Women’s Shield: Hibs vs Starlites 43-49.
Men’s Shield: Floriana vs Hibs 78-70.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.