Monday, October 10, 2016, 15:45 by

Reuters

Purging sins by waving chickens

Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have performed rituals ahead of 'Yom Kippur', the day of atonement, which is the most sacred day of the Jewish year. One of them is waving a chicken to purge sins.

See video above, 

