Watch: What do the people in Marsaxlokk think about gas tanker?
Marsaxlokk Bay hosted its controversial arrival this morning when the liquefied natural gas tanker entered the port and berthed alongside a jetty in Delimara.
It was the first of a series of sea trials over the coming days before the tanker will be permanently moored in the bay to serve as a storage facility for LNG that will supply the new gas power station.
But eventful as the occasion may have been for policymakers, politicians and the media, Marsaxlokk residents and visitors were far less bothered by what was going on at the opposite side of the picturesque village.
Times of Malta got their views on the LNG tanker and asked whether they feared the presence of this ship in the harbour.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.