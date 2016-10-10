Watch: What do the people in Marsaxlokk think about gas tanker?

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Marsaxlokk Bay hosted its controversial arrival this morning when the liquefied natural gas tanker entered the port and berthed alongside a jetty in Delimara.

It was the first of a series of sea trials over the coming days before the tanker will be permanently moored in the bay to serve as a storage facility for LNG that will supply the new gas power station.

But eventful as the occasion may have been for policymakers, politicians and the media, Marsaxlokk residents and visitors were far less bothered by what was going on at the opposite side of the picturesque village.

Times of Malta got their views on the LNG tanker and asked whether they feared the presence of this ship in the harbour.