Watch: LNG tanker approaches Marsaxlokk Bay
The LNG tanker to be used at the Delimara power station is currently being towed in towards Marsaxlokk Bay.
The MV Armada Mediterrana spent the night at Hurd's Bank after arriving in Maltese waters yesterday afternoon.
It will be permanently moored at Marsaxlokk Bay, where it will serve as a floating storage unit for the gas-fired power station.
Political controversy has dogged the tanker from the outset. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat yesterday reassured the tanker was perfectly safe, while Opposition leader Simon Busuttil implored Dr Muscat to ditch the tanker.
