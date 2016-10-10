Advert
Monday, October 10, 2016, 07:44

Watch: LNG tanker approaches Marsaxlokk Bay

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

The LNG tanker to be used at the Delimara power station is currently being towed in towards Marsaxlokk Bay.

The MV Armada Mediterrana spent the night at Hurd's Bank after arriving in Maltese waters yesterday afternoon. 

It will be permanently moored at Marsaxlokk Bay, where it will serve as a floating storage unit for the gas-fired power station. 

Political controversy has dogged the tanker from the outset. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat yesterday reassured the tanker was perfectly safe, while Opposition leader Simon Busuttil implored Dr Muscat to ditch the tanker

Photo: Victor AxiakPhoto: Victor Axiak
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Women shed light on world of Maltese...

  2. Gas storage tanker arrives in Malta

  3. Motorcyclist dies after crashing on...

  4. Watch: Ailing elderly woman has...

  5. Watch: Tuna blood pumped into sea off...

  6. PN and Marlene Farrugia discuss joining...

  7. Gozo Minister’s wife gets a €5,000...

  8. All drivers to face penalty points,...

  9. Driver overturns car at Malta Classic...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed