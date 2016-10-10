Valletta's Admiralty House to be renovated and turned into AG's offices

Admiralty House is as old as Valletta itself.

Valletta's Admiralty House is to be restored and turned into offices for the Attorney General, following the granting of a planning permission by the Planning Commission.

The building's two facades - one on South Street and the other on Old Mint Street - will be restored as part of the works, which will also include internal alternations and the installation of flat-mounted photovoltaic panels.

Works will be carried out according to an approved Restoration Method Statement and were consented to by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Planning Authority's Heritage Planning Unit, the PA said in a statement.

The historic building was first built in 1569-70, at the time when Valletta was being completed. In 1760 it was remodelled as a residence for the Knights of the Order of St. John, and in 1821 it was turned into the residence of the British naval Commander-in-Chief of the Mediterranean fleet.

In 1974 it was inaugurated as the National Fine Arts Museum, a function it performed until two weeks ago. The museum has now closed its doors and will be relocated to a redeveloped Auberge d'Italie.