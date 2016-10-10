Trade deficit up by €16.8m in August, NSO figures show
Gap widens by $93.8m in the first eight months of the year
Malta's trade deficit rose by €16.8 million in August when compared to the same month in 2015, new figures released by the National Statistics Office show.
Preliminary data showed Malta's trade deficit at €203.8 million during that month. In August 2015, that figure stood at €187 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €1.9 million and €18.8 million respectively.
The 'balance of trade' is the difference between a country's exports and imports. A country has a trade deficit if it imports more than it exports; the opposite scenario is a trade surplus.
The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to machinery and transport equipment (€35.2 million), the NSO said. This was partly outweighed by an increase of €23.7 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials . On the exports side mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€18.3 million) accounted for the main decrease.
Year-to-date
The trade deficit has widened even more pronouncedly when comparing the first eight months of the year to the same period in 2014, up by €93.8 million. Both imports and exports show an increase of €160.3 million and €66.5 million respectively. Higher imports were mainly due to machinery and transport equipment, which increased by €347.0 million. This was partly outweighed by a decrease of €122.6 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials. The increase in the value of exports was mainly triggered by chemicals (€559.4 million). This was partly outweighed by a decrease of €380.3 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (Table 2).
Both imports and exports show an increase of €160.3 million and €66.5 million respectively. Higher imports were mainly due to machinery and transport equipment, which increased by €347.0 million. This was partly outweighed by a decrease of €122.6 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials. The increase in the value of exports was mainly triggered by chemicals (€559.4 million). This was partly outweighed by a decrease of €380.3 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, the NSO said. .
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.