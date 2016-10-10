Advert
Monday, October 10, 2016, 07:30

Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers. 

The Times of Malta leads with reports that Alitalia is seeking a yearly 'management fee', to be paid as shares, as part of an eventual deal for it to buy 49 per cent of the airline. 

The Malta Independent leads with news of yesterday's protest against a Muslim prayer room, with a secondary story quoting the House of Parliament Speaker as saying political parties should pick the Commissioner for Public Standards.

In-Nazzjon leads with a large photo of the LNG tanker due in Marsaxlokk today, saying the Prime Minister is willing to endanger people's lives "for a monument to corruption".

L-Orizzont reports on allegations first published yesterday against PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami. 

