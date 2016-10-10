New graves at Vittoriosa cemetery
The Planning Authority has approved an application for the excavation of nine new graves at St Lawrence Church cemetery in Vittoriosa.
St Lawrence Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Malta and is situated below the fortification known as St Louis Curtain, or is-Sur ta' Pazan.
The graves will be excavated in three zones within the limits of the existing cemetery.
The Department of Environmental Health and the Environment Resources Authority found no objection subject to a number of conditions.
Prior to the early 19th century, burials took place in the crypt beneath St Lawrence Church. It was only after the gun powder tragedy in Vittoriosa (when some 200 people died), that an urgent need arose for an external burial place.
In 1806, Bishop Labini had authorized the Parish Priest of Vittoriosa to consecrate the land as a cemetery.
