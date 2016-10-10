Contract change to allow hospitals in SmartCity

The parliamentary National Audit Committee has approved an amendment to the SmartCity contract so that the site can also house a hospital.

MPs from both sides of the house unanimously approved the amendment and also approved a resolution to be discussed in Parliament.

Times of Malta had reported in March last year that plans were being drawn up for a 200-bed state-of-the-art private hospital to be built at Smart City by a new investment company with Maltese and Italian interests in partnership with Johnsons and Johnsons, one of the largest worldwide companies in the health sector.

The hospital would operate mainly in the field of orthopaedics.