Civil Liberties Minister backs morning-after pill activists

Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli.

Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli has backed a protest group calling for the morning-after pill to be made available over the counter.

The group in an online petition said a parliamentary committee's conclusion last week that the emergency contraceptive pill should only be made available against a doctor's prescription was discriminatory and harmful to women. The recommendation was also slammed by the Malta Confederation of Women's Organisations.

In its petition, the group argued that "this decision is...rooted not in a general regard for a woman’s health but a need to control the bodies and lives of women."

Minister Dalli voiced her support to the protest group after touring Vodafone's Skypark offices with Employment Minister Evarist Bartolo. The two Cabinet members heard about family-friendly measures put into place by the company.

“I have always said the MAP should be available over the counter. Unfortunately, the parliamentary committee decided otherwise, but it’s far from case closed," Dr Dalli said.

Women opposing the committee's conclusion intend to walk from St George's square to parliament on Sunday morning, protesting with placards marked with the hashtag #EmerġenzaGħalRaġun.

In a press statement issued this morning, the Life Network Foundation, which opposes the morning-after pill, argued that "clear" scientific evidence suggested that the emergency contraceptive pill was "mostly abortifacient". It warned the Superintendent for Public Health that if he was to issue a licence for a contraceptive pill shown to be abortifacient, he "may be deemed guilty of committing a crime."

With regard to her tour of the Vodafone offices, Dr Dalli said: "When women are given the tools to help them achieve a balance between work and family life, they are able to become better members of society overall."

She underlined efforts being made by the government to help women who wish to go out to work, including free childcare and the Maternity Leave Fund.