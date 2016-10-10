Budget debate crammed into one week; three parliamentary sittings on most days

The government has allocated seven days for the 2017 Budget debate. With the exception of two days, there will be three parliamentary sittings a daily between Wednesday, October 26 and Wednesday, November 2.

The Labour government's fourth Budget for this legislature will be read out on Monday.

Monday, October 24 will be dedicated to remarks by the leader of the Opposition and the following day will see the Prime Minister's reply.

The debate on the financial allocations for each ministry starts on October 26 in the morning.

The longest discussion – five hours – will be on the allocations for the Office of the Prime Minister. Three sittings of four and a half hours each are earmarked for the ministries of social services, finance and education.

Government whip Godfrey Farrugia this afternoon presented the House Business Committee with a full schedule until November 9.

Opposition whip David Agius observed that he had expected the Opposition’s motion, to give people aged 16 and over the vote in general elections, to be included – possibly next week. He asked whether this showed that the government was not giving the issue its due importance.

Both Economy Minister Chris Cardona and Dr Farrugia denied the claim, saying that the House agenda was full.

It was decided that both whips would be meeting informally to discuss the issue and possible arrive at a date to be confirmed during the next committee meeting.