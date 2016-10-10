€30,000 belonging to a worker stolen from Jobs Plus office in Gozo

The police have launched an investigation after a large amount of cash belonging to an employee was reportedly stolen from the Jobs Plus office in Victoria, Gozo.

Informed sources said that a break-in at the office was noticed this morning.

Less than €500 belonging to Job Plus were stolen, but an employee said that some €30,000 in cash which he had left in a drawer were also missing.

The cash was apparently given to the worker by his mother, who asked him to deposit it in a bank. But he did not find the time to do so and left the cash in the office over the weekend.

The police have been questioning all the workers in connection with the theft.