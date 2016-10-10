10 cultural, environmental projects to benefit from ERDF funds

Ten cultural and environmental projects are to benefit from a total of €50 million made available to Malta by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for 2014-2020.

Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech said the projects will include the rehabilitation and restoration of the Grand Masters’ Palace; the conversion of the Auberge D’Italie into the new national fine arts museum (MUŻA); and the restoration and preservation of the Notarial Archives.

Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg, who is responsible for EU Funds, said funds will also be used for the preservation of Chadwick Lakes, the installation of a new ventilation system of the Manoel Theatre, the Gozo Museum project and the Carnival Village.





