McArthur hopes late goal lifts Scotland ahead of Slovakia clash

James McArthur is hoping his dramatic late leveller against Lithuania sends Scotland to Slovakia with a measure of confidence.

Gordon Strachan’s side went behind in their World Cup qualifier to a Fedor Cernchy goal on the hour mark and were heading for defeat at Hampden Park until the Crystal Palace midfielder popped up with a header in the 89th minute.

However, the Scots could not find a winner in five minutes of added time but McArthur hopes the momentum from the final few minutes can be carried on to tomorrow night in Slovakia.

“I would rather not have scored and we won the game to be honest.

“We had a couple of opportunities after we scored, I thought we were going to nick it but it wasn’t to be, it was that kind of night.

“But it gives you more of a lift than conceding in the last minute when you are winning or losing the game

“We are disappointed but it is not doom and gloom and the good thing is we have a chance to make it right on Tuesday.

“But it was frustrating. It wasn’t a performance we were happy with.

“We created more opportunities in the second-half, we were aware of their quality of counter-attack and it is disappointment that we haven’t stopped them from scoring.

“With 10 minutes from the end you would have taken a point.

“So we can go to Slovakia and hopefully get the three points.”