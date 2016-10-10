MFA receives new FA Trophy
The new FA Trophy was presented to the Malta FA by their English counterparts before the 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Saturday. The brand new cup replaces the old trophy which had also been donated by the English FA in the 1930s in recognition of the support a group of Maltese fans gave to the English national team in a game against Italy.
