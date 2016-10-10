Infantino saddened by Telegraph revelations

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (picture) has expressed shock and sadness at the series of allegations regarding corruption in English football that were made in The Daily Telegraph last week.

The national newspaper published a series of revelations, one of which led to England manager Sam Allardyce’s exit after he was filmed suggesting third-party ownership rules could be circumvented.

Infantino revealed his concern that more stories could emerge.

“First of all I was very surprised,” he said to Press Association Sport.

“Then I felt very sad because when stories like this come out with regard to corruption, money flows and so on, it’s not good for football, definitely.

“When you hear that this is only the tip of the iceberg and there is maybe more to come then this is maybe more worrying.

“Now before taking any final judgement, we have to wait for the investigation by the FA and then we will see how to move on.”

A FIFA spokesman had said last week that their transfer system on third-party ownership, which prevents an investor or groups of investors owning a share in a player’s commercial rights, had become “more difficult to be abused”.

The practice was banned in England eight years ago, with FIFA following suit last year, yet in footage released by The Telegraph Allardyce claimed there were ways around the regulations.

And Infantino conceded that he was worried some in the game may still be trying to bend the rules.

“It looks as if it is still an issue,” he noted. “It’s something that we need to look at.

“We’ve always been saying that third-party ownership is an issue in the sense that it influences the game and we cannot allow the game to be influenced by economic interests of third parties. We need to look into that and try to get it out.”