Football results
Serie B: Verona-Brescia 2-2. Bari-Entella 1-1; Latina-Trapani 2-0; Perugia-Avellino 3-0; Pisa-Spal 0-1; Pro Vercelli-Ternana 1-0; Spezia-Carpi 0-1; Vicenza-Cesena 0-0. Salernitana-Benevento 2-1.
Standings: Cittadella 18; Verona 17; Benevento 14; Carpi, Spezia 13; Entella, Perugia, Pisa 12; Brescia, SPAL 2013, Frosinone 11; Bari 10; Salernitana, Pro Vercelli 9; Cesena, Latina, Novara 8; Ascoli Picchio, Ternana 7; Avellino, Vicenza 6; Trapani 5.
League One: Oxford-Wimbledon 1-3. MK Dons-Port Vale 0-1.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.