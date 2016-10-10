Advert
Monday, October 10, 2016, 06:54

Football results

Serie B: Verona-Brescia 2-2. Bari-Entella 1-1; Latina-Trapani 2-0; Perugia-Avellino 3-0; Pisa-Spal 0-1; Pro Vercelli-Ternana 1-0; Spezia-Carpi 0-1; Vicenza-Cesena 0-0. Salernitana-Benevento 2-1.

Standings: Cittadella 18; Verona 17; Benevento 14; Carpi, Spezia 13; Entella, Perugia, Pisa 12; Brescia, SPAL 2013, Frosinone 11; Bari 10; Salernitana, Pro Vercelli 9; Cesena, Latina, Novara 8; Ascoli Picchio, Ternana 7; Avellino, Vicenza 6; Trapani 5.

League One: Oxford-Wimbledon 1-3. MK Dons-Port Vale 0-1.

