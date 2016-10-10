Dutch coach Blind hoping to exploit France’s frailties

Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman tries to move past Nikita Korzun, of Belarus.

Holland coach Danny Blind hopes to exploit the weaknesses he has pinpointed in France’s team as Group A’s top two sides go head-to-head in tonight’s World Cup qualifier.

While the Dutch were twiddling their thumbs this summer after failing to make it to Euro 2016, France were playing their way to the final on home soil but Blind does not see their opponents as being superior.

Holland have drawn with Sweden, the other major contender in their group, and beaten Belarus to emerge as the early front-runners by virtue of goals scored.

France, meanwhile, opened with a frustrating goalless draw away in Belarus before finally finding their feet second time out against Bulgaria.

“The French also have their defects. They sometimes give away areas where we can use,” Blind told reporters ahead of the match in Amsterdam.

“We started well against Sweden, only the result (1-1) was disappointing, and the good feeling about that game we brought to the game with Belarus (4-1).

“Now I want to do the same in that third game and, at the least, not lose.

“But France are a tough opponent. Those guys are used to playing top matches every week.

“They are physically strong and so we will have to make a stand there straightaway.”

Blind has lost captain Wesley Sneijder to a hamstring injury aggravated in Friday’s victory over Belarus but he called up fellow midfielder Tonny Vilhena as further cover on Saturday.

However, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has injured an ankle in training and is set to be replaced by Michel Vorm.

France midfielder Moussa Sissoko has sprung to the defence of team-mate Paul Pogba, with the 23-year-old coming under increased scrutiny after failing to live up to early expectations following his £89 million move to Manchester United.

“In the group we are very happy to have him with us, very happy with what he does and it shows on the field,” Sissoko, whose summer move from Newcastle to Tottenham has gone rather more smoothly, told reporters.

“Journalists may be making too much of it. He had a big transfer this summer and all it does is put him under the microscope but let’s not forget that he’s still a young player.

“The most important thing is to be trusted and do well in the group.

“After that what is said (by others) does not matter to him and it matters little to us.”

Santos wary of Faroes

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has warned his side not to take anything for granted ahead of their trip to the Faroe Islands in Group B tomorrow.

The Faroes have enjoyed a stunning start to the new campaign after following up a home draw against Hungary with a 2-0 victory over Latvia in Riga on Friday.

And after losing their opening qualifier 2-0 in Switzerland before bouncing back by brushing past Andorra, Santos says the north Atlantic underdogs must be given due respect.

Santos told a press conference: “We cannot forget the Faroe Islands have four points. They have had the same coach for five years, they have already drawn with Hungary and now they have won away.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will retain his place after netting four in Portugal’s 6-0 win over the Andorrans, but Valencia winger Nani is still ruled out due to injury.

Also in Group B, Switzerland travel to face Andorra looking to build on an impressive start to their own campaign after following up their win over Portugal with a 3-2 triumph in Hungary.