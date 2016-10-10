Science for economic prosperity

The Maltese economy is passing through a phase of growth that is encouraging. Whether this growth is sustainable is much less certain. It would be wiser for economic policymakers to dig deep in the foundations of our economy rather than repeat the vague political mantra that more investment will flow as a result of a business-friendly economic policy.

A policy paper by the Malta Chamber of Scientists has spelled out the economic risk the country is taking by not investing enough in science and technology in different spheres. This sobering report highlights various areas that need to be addressed to make science a key success element in the country’s economic strategy.

The quality of science education comes under the spotlight of this report. The low scientific performance of young adults following compulsory formal education results in a workforce ill-suited for the economy of the 21st century. Policy divorced from critical and rational scientific thinking causes unnecessary divisions and fuels unsustainable economic bubbles, we were warned.

Had these words come from the mouth of political leaders, then those who really have our future economic prosperity at heart would fret less about our obsession with encouraging investment attracted by low tax rates or by property development speculation.

Many would argue that the current education reforms just scratch the surface of what is wrong with the whole educational system. One major educational reform that is vitally needed to promote quicker economic and social prosperity is the recruitment of teachers in science and technology who have a passion for the subjects they teach. These teachers must be selected from among the best graduates this country has and paid as well as or even more than they would earn if they worked in private industry.

The Chamber of Scientists has more depth in its vision for the future. It calls for a coordinated public engagement strategy and financial support to coordinate efforts to communicate science to different sectors of society. This is a tough cultural change that can only be successful if a long-term strategy is adopted to instil the love of science in children for their first years of schooling. Results will not be immediate and this is possibly why political leaders rarely get excited by long-term educational strategies.

However, policymakers need to listen more to inspirational leaders who believe that science and technology are a most ideal, if not the best, way to promote sustainable development. At the peak of the financial crisis in 2009, President Barack Obama made a memorable speech: “At such a difficult moment, there are those who say we cannot afford to invest in science, that support for research is somehow a luxury at moments defined by necessities. I fundamentally disagree. Science is more essential for our prosperity, our security, our health, our environment and our quality of life than it has ever been.”

This is how politicians who have a vision speak. Scientists need increased funding as it will allow them to spend less time searching for resources and more time working on research. Funding for research will also encourage students to major in sciences and consider careers engaged in scientific discovery.

The western world needs a second golden age of science. The pursuit of discovery last century made the US the great nation it is today. This country too needs to commit itself to promoting the teaching of science to make its future economic prosperity a sustainable reality.