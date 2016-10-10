Maltese actor wins Best Overall Actor in US film awards

Joe Azzopardi in Head.

Maltese actor Joe Azzopardi has won Best Overall Actor at the Best Actors Film Festival in San Francisco in addition to two previous accolades for the short film Head.

Joe Azzopardi and his father Winston Azzopardi had already won the Best Actor and Best Director awards in the short film category.

The award for Best Overall Actor, which was handed during a ceremony on Saturday, was collected by the Maltese consul Louis Vella.

Written and directed by film producer Winston Azzopardi, the 24-minute film features Joe Azzopardi in a solo role of a sailor locked inside the toilet of a boat steaming along the busy Sicily straits to Malta.



Last month, Head won the Best Short Film award at the Rome International Film Festival as well as the audience choice award at the festival.

Winston Azzopardi has worked as a producer and production manager on films like Troy and 13 Hours.