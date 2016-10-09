Trains 'side-swiped' each other before derailment, say New York governor

It appears a train doing maintenance work somehow violated the clearance space of a Long Island Rail Road train, governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Both trains were travelling east when they collided just after 9pm on Saturday.

Metropolitan Transit Authority chairman Thomas Prendergast said seven employees and 26 customers were injured.

Four people sustained serious injuries, he said.

Mr Cuomo said the National Transportation Safety Board will determine what exactly caused the accident.

The 12-car Long Island Rail Road train was carrying about 600 people when it derailed.

Officials say workers will try to clear at least one of the two tracks for the Monday morning commute.