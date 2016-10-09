Advert
Sunday, October 9, 2016, 08:51

Mercedes clinch constructors' title as Rosberg wins Japan F1

Verstappen second as Hamilton secures podium finish

A delighted Nico Rosberg celebrates his first place finish. Photo: Reuters

Nico Rosberg eased to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix today with a drive that handed Mercedes their third straight constructors championship and extended the German's lead in his pursuit of a maiden Formula One title.

Max Verstappen crossed the line in second in his Red Bull, fending off a late-charging world champion Lewis Hamilton, who recovered from a botched start to finish third in the other Mercedes.

Rosberg now leads Hamilton by 33 points in the overall standings and, with just four races to go, can claim the title without winning any more races this year.

