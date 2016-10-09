Malta receives new FA Trophy prior to Wembley match
English FA part-finances new cup
England's Football Association took advantage of Malta's presence at Wembley stadium yesterday to present their Maltese counterparts with a new FA Trophy.
The brand new cup replaces the old trophy, which had also been donated by the English FA in the 1930s, in recognition of the support a group of Maltese fans gave to the English national team in a game against Italy.
Renowned London-based silversmiths Thomas Lyte manufactured the new silverware, with the financial assistance of the English FA.
The trophy will be presented for the first time to the winners of next season's knockout competition.
