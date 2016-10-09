Advert
Malta receives new FA Trophy prior to Wembley match

English FA part-finances new cup

England's Football Association took advantage of Malta's presence at Wembley stadium yesterday to present their Maltese counterparts with a new FA Trophy. 

The new FA Trophy incorporates plenty of features from the cup it replaces.

The brand new cup replaces the old trophy, which had also been donated by the English FA in the 1930s, in recognition of the support a group of Maltese fans gave to the English national team in a game against Italy.

Renowned London-based silversmiths Thomas Lyte manufactured the new silverware, with the financial assistance of the English FA.

The trophy will be presented for the first time to the winners of next season's knockout competition. 

 

 

