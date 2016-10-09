Malta Classic enters final day as six win prizes at Concours d'Elegance

Six classic car enthusiasts left Mdina with hand-crafted trophies on Friday after winning prizes at the Malta Classic Concours d'Elegance by Mdina Glass.

Anthony Axisa received the award for Elegance for his Jaguar E-Type (Series 1) 1962. Roberta Xuereb won “Popular Classic” for her 1954 Volkswagen Beetle. Effie Pisani took home “Unrestored Original Condition” with her Ford Anglia 1948, whilst Geoffrey Minter received the award for “Pre-War” for his 1922 Delage CO2 Dual Cowl. Finally, Mr. Egon Hofer of Switzerland took home the best “Race Car” award with his rare 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB and Hugh and Judy Mayes were awarded “Best Dressed.”

The Malta Classic weekend continues today with the Malta Classic Grand Prix by Chopard. The event will see packs of 8 to 10 cars take to the circuit in a thrilling race to the finish line.

The winner of the Grand Prix will receive the Mdina Glass-designed Malta Classic Trophy and a limited edition Mille Miglia Chronograph by Chopard.

If spectators can tear their eyes away from the racecourse, they can enjoy the exhibition area set up in the Mdina ditch, complete with games for children, food trucks, cocktail bars and even a vintage barber shop. The nearby Tomba gardens will host a jazz duo, 60s quartet and swing band.

Spectators can make use of a free shuttle service to travel between the exhibition area and race circuit, while anyone arriving in a pre-1980s classic car can park for free in the classic car park set up on the Mtarfa bypass.