Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the Nationalist Party and Marlene Farrugia are in discussions to join forces and campaign together against the government.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that a recently unveiled Paceville masterplan might force some developers back to the drawing board, with their plans not matching the Planning Authority vision.

Malta Today leads with news that Maltese police dropped a January 2013 investigation into alleged money laundering by a company which lists PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami as one of its directors.

It-Torca reports that the MV Armada Meditterana LNG tanker is due to arrive in Maltese waters today.

Il-Mument leads with a photo of the above-mentioned LNG tanker, saying the "monument to corruption" is due in Malta today.

Illum quotes Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona as saying that he has been kept busy sorting out personal grievances by people who had suffered "injustices".