Pedestrian critically hurt in Rabat accident

A man was critically injured yesterday evening after he was hit by a car in Santa Katerina, limits of Rabat.

The 41-year-old Żabbar resident was hurt after a woman, aged 33 and from Xgħajra, lost control of the Subaru Justy she was driving and ended up hitting the pedestrian.

The accident happened at around 8.30pm, police said this morning.

People at the scene provided the man with first aid until an ambulance arrived to rush him to Mater Dei hospital, where he is now receiving treatment.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Police investigations continue.