On their golden anniversary, couple gets a church wedding in Gozo

Lilian Fitzpatrick is led down the aisle by her 18-year-old grandson. Photos: Marlon George Grech

Fifty years after first tying the knot in a civil ceremony, Reg Fitzpatrick yesterday made his wife Lilian’s dream come through by marrying her again in church – in a small chapel in Munxar.

The couple, who moved to Gozo from the UK in 2005, first married in Staffordshire on October 8, 1966 when Ms Fitzpatrick, today 66, was only 16. Raising two daughters, the couple led a normal, happy life, content with their achievements.

But despite being married for 50 years, Ms Fitzpatrick admitted to feeling that something was missing even though they had a strong relationship.

Bishop Mario Grech married Reg and Lilian yesterday at the Our Lady of Manresa chapel in Munxar.

“I always said that for our 50th anniversary, I would like to get married properly, in a church. But I never actually said anything to Reg about that,” Ms Fitzpatrick told this newspaper a few days before yesterday’s ceremony.

Earlier this year, Ms Fitzpatrick decided it was high time she confided in her husband, telling him all about her dream. While sceptical at first, Mr Fitzpatrick thought to visit Gozo Bishop Mario Grech to ask what it would take for the couple to be granted permission to get married in church.

While Mr Fitzpatrick, 71, was raised as a Catholic, Ms Fitzpatrick had to be baptised earlier this year as she could not trace her baptism certificates. As long as she was baptised and the pair agreed to attend meetings in preparation of the ceremony, the Bishop agreed to marry them.

“When you’re young, you’re always thinking ahead, ahead, taking care of the kids, working, you never stop to think.

“So when the Bishop suggested we have some sessions months ahead of the wedding, I thought nothing much would come out of it after 50 years together, but I was wrong,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

I was a bit cynical at first, but here I am today, feeling closer to my wife than ever

The Bishop arranged for the couple to have weekly sessions with a Jesuit priest, Fr Victor Degabriele and to their surprise, the couple realised that despite being together for so long, there was still room for their relationship to grow.

“They made us stop and reflect on what has happened over the last 50 years and it’s amazing the change this has brought in both of us. I was a bit cynical at first, but here I am today, feeling closer to my wife than ever,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“Can you believe that after being together for 50 years, we still found out things about each other that we never knew,” his wife quipped.

The pair also said they believed their move to Gozo has also helped improve their relationship, attributing this to the strong family values that they see every day in Gozitan families.

“Because of all this, we have also integrated much more with the community here. We have so many friends here, this is our home and being able to share this with all of our friends is an incredible experience,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

On the advice they could give younger couples, Ms Fitzpatrick said maintaining a strong relationship for so long was not easy but at the end of the day the trick was to never give up.

“Young couples will have problems, just like we have our own problems, but don’t give up on the relationship, work as a team and always give and take.”