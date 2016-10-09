Advert
Sunday, October 9, 2016, 10:18

Motorcyclist dies after crashing on Mellieħa bypass

Eyewitness says diesel was on the road

Updated 11.18pm - Added police statement

A motorcyclist lost his life today after crashing his Triumph motorbike on the Mellieħa bypass. 

The crash happened at around 9am on Triq Louis Wettinger, with police saying the driver, a 36-year-old Balzan resident, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into traffic barriers.  

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that there were traces of diesel on the road. 

"You could very clearly smell it all the way to the Xemxija bypass," the eyewitness said. "Diesel on a road like that is a death-trap for a motorcyclist."

Another eyewitness said they saw the man receiving emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital. He unfortunately later succumbed to his injuries. 

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is leading an inquiry into the incident.  

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mysterious Għar Lapsi balcony is set in...

  2. Watch: Ailing elderly woman has...

  3. Watch: Tuna blood pumped into sea off...

  4. Gas storage tanker hours away from Malta

  5. All drivers to face penalty points,...

  6. Gaffarena is Labour MP’s fish farm client

  7. Driver overturns car at Malta Classic...

  8. Żabbar band club's 'ridiculous' €280...

  9. PN and Marlene Farrugia discuss joining...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed