Motorcyclist dies after crashing on Mellieħa bypass

Updated 11.18pm - Added police statement

A motorcyclist lost his life today after crashing his Triumph motorbike on the Mellieħa bypass.

The crash happened at around 9am on Triq Louis Wettinger, with police saying the driver, a 36-year-old Balzan resident, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into traffic barriers.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that there were traces of diesel on the road.

"You could very clearly smell it all the way to the Xemxija bypass," the eyewitness said. "Diesel on a road like that is a death-trap for a motorcyclist."

Another eyewitness said they saw the man receiving emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital. He unfortunately later succumbed to his injuries.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is leading an inquiry into the incident.