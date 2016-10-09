Four, including boy, 7, injured in car crash

Four people including a seven-year-old boy were injured in a traffic accident in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, St Julian’s this afternoon.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known but they are not in a critical condition.

The police said the accident happened at 4.30pm when a car that was being driven by a 37-year-old man from San Ġwann collided with a van that was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Qormi.

A 35-year-old woman and the boy, both from San Ġwann, were passengers in the car.

The victims were given first aid on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.