Four, including boy, 7, injured in car crash
Four people including a seven-year-old boy were injured in a traffic accident in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, St Julian’s this afternoon.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known but they are not in a critical condition.
The police said the accident happened at 4.30pm when a car that was being driven by a 37-year-old man from San Ġwann collided with a van that was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Qormi.
A 35-year-old woman and the boy, both from San Ġwann, were passengers in the car.
The victims were given first aid on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.