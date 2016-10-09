Advert
Sunday, October 9, 2016, 18:09

Four, including boy, 7, injured in car crash

Four people including a seven-year-old boy were injured in a traffic accident in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, St Julian’s this afternoon.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known but they are not in a critical condition.

The police said the accident happened at 4.30pm when a car that was being driven by a 37-year-old man from San Ġwann collided with a van that was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Qormi.

A 35-year-old woman and the boy, both from San Ġwann, were passengers in the car.

The victims were given first aid on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mysterious Għar Lapsi balcony is set in...

  2. Watch: Ailing elderly woman has...

  3. Gas storage tanker arrives in Malta

  4. Watch: Tuna blood pumped into sea off...

  5. Motorcyclist dies after crashing on...

  6. PN and Marlene Farrugia discuss joining...

  7. All drivers to face penalty points,...

  8. Gaffarena is Labour MP’s fish farm client

  9. Women shed light on world of Maltese...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed