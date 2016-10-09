70 per cent of Maltese are too fat for their own good

Only a third of Maltese adults have a normal body weight, the first major study of obesity in 35 years has shown.

Researchers from the University of Malta found that seven in 10 adults are either overweight or obese, a figure well above the EU average of 52 per cent – where even that incidence is of concern.

The study, called ‘Prevalence of Obesity in Malta’, was conducted by the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery between 2014 and 2016 and measured the body mass index (BMI) of a sample of 18-to-70-year-olds.

It is the first research of its kind since 1981 to be representative of the entire Maltese population.

Men pack on the pounds more than women, with over 76 per cent of males being overweight or obese

It shows that men pack on the pounds more than women, with over 76 per cent of males being overweight or obese, compared to 63 per cent of women.

The study found that 39 per cent of men are overweight and 37 per cent are obese, a slight increase over 1981. The equivalent figures for women are 32 per cent and 31 per cent.

Men in their mid-30s to mid-40s were found to have the highest BMI rates of the whole population. On the other hand, the highest rates of obesity among women were in those aged 55 to 64.

When it came to those who are merely overweight, as opposed to obese, it was again the 55 to 64 age group that was heaviest for both sexes.

Over the 35-year period, the number of people falling in the ‘normal’ and ‘overweight’ BMI categories declined slightly but there was an increase in the prevalence of obesity, from just over 29 per cent in 1981 to more than 34 per cent in the latest study.

The research also found that a percentage of women have shifted from obese to overweight status.

To obtain their data, the researchers set up a nationwide health examination survey called Saħħtek, using data from the national registry to represent roughly one per cent of the population from each locality.

Those individuals who were chosen to take part were then invited to undergo a free health check-up, for which their height and weight were recorded, in order to work out each individual’s body mass index.

The BMI is calculated by dividing weight in kilograms by the square of the person’s height. A BMI of 24.9 kilograms per metre squared is considered normal. Those considered overweight have a BMI of 25 to 29.9 kilograms per metre squared. Anyone with an index greater than 30 kilograms per metre squared is considered obese.

The authors of the study were Sarah Cuschieri, Josanne Vassallo, Neville Calleja, Ryan Camilleri, Ayrton Borg, Gary Bonnici, Yimeng Zhang, Nikolai Page and Julian Mamo.

A similar study, which was conducted as part of the recently launched anti-obesity campaign ‘Healthy weight for life’, published in May of this year, found an epidemic of obesity and excess weight to be present also in children.

That study found that 40 per cent of all boys of secondary school age were obese.

Children from all State, Church and independent schools – a total of 41,747 boys and girls – had their body mass index measured during PE lessons.

■ The researchers expressed concern over their findings, highlighting the effects that being overweight or obese could have on one’s health.

■ Among the diseases that could result are Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The researchers argued that the direct and indirect costs of such diseases impact the whole country.

■ According to the World Health Organisation, being overweight can lead to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, osteoarthritis and some cancers (endometrial, breast and colon), causing premature death and substantial disability.