I am a third year student at the University of Malta reading for a History of Art Honours degree. I am currently doing research on Renaissance paintings in the Maltese Islands for my undergraduate dissertation, under the supervision of Charlene Vella.

Any information regarding any such paintings of this period in local private collections would be gratefully appreciated. Full confidentiality will be respected and any information provided about the paintings will be used only for the purposes of this dissertation. I can be contacted on 7990 6831 or by e-mail on [email protected].