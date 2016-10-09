Not convincing

I refer to the interview with Joe Gasan (The Sunday Times of Malta, October 2).

Mr Gasan, please give us a break and try not to sound like a victimised businessman.

It is the excessive height of your proposed tower that most people and organisations are opposed to, as well as the ruination of Sliema, but of course we should be thankful to you for proposing an open space the size of Dingli Circus!

And what about the permanent obstruction of one of the best views of Mdina, mostly at night time when it is lit up? Mdina stands out for its beauty and is admired not only by the Maltese but all tourists who visit our island. It makes us proud but it seems that you do not really care, do you?

Mr Gasan says if he and his business partners do not build these high-rise buildings someone else will. Well, not if the government or any future government legislates on sensible heights for such projects.

No interview with you or any member of your family is going to convince the majority of Maltese people that these permits were not due to a pre-election deal, and you can bang on the desk as much as you please. Actually, a big thank you goes to the interviewer for giving us this detail.