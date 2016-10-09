Advert
Sunday, October 9, 2016, 00:01 by

Mario Dingli, Sliema

LNG tanker risk study

The government and Electrogas do not want people to know what the LNG tanker risk study says.

The risk of having the tanker in the harbour is so great that there is no need to spell it out. Every household knows the risk posed of having a gas cylinder in the house, imagine the risk of having such a huge monster in the harbour!

But the Prime Minister has said that the berthing of this tanker in the port will only be for a “short” time – 18 years!

