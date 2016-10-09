Good service at Victoria polyclinic
I really appreciate the dedication and professional service of all the staff at the polyclinic in Victoria. I visited this polyclinic a few days ago and I can say that the service was very good.
The doctor who was on duty really did her best as a professional officer to attend the needs of all the patients.
A big thank you to everyone at the polyclinic, you are a wonderful team!
