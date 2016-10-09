A word of thanks to the Gozo Hospital

I recently underwent an operation at Gozo Hospital. The cool hands of the anaesthetist and steady eyes of the surgeon were very reassuring to me. The next morning when I woke up in the CCU/ITU I was told it was a matter of life and death.

I can say that I was very impressed by the prompt response to my needs, the professional and positive attitude of the medical staff and the perfect teamwork. Keep it up. You people are so dedicated.

Thank you to everyone at the Gozo Hospital. You saved my life. God bless you all.