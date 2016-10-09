Weighing the risk of breast cancer: where do you stand?

The motorbike ride which took place last Sunday, starting at Golden Bay at and finishing off in Gżira.

Risks expose you to danger, harm or loss. Knowing about the causes of breast cancer can help you offset them.

Yet this doesn’t mean that when you are exposed to or are susceptible to a known risk factor, or even several, you are sure to get breast cancer.

Some risk factors cannot be changed, such as being women (men can have breast cancer too, but it is less common in men) and advancing age. The latter is the biggest risk factor associated with breast cancer. Others include a family or personal history of breast cancer, having certain changes in genes, early menstruation, late menopause and certain hormone therapies.

However, several associated risk factors can be modified to reduce your risk of breast cancer, such as cancer-causing factors related to the environment or personal choices. Chest exposure to radiation (has the highest effect during breast development) and lifestyle choices, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, are a few examples.

About 21% per cent of all breast cancer deaths worldwide are attributable to being overweight and obese (mostly), alcohol use and physical inactivity. There is some evidence that smoking increases the risk of breast cancer too.

Obesity is associated with increased breast cancer risk especially among postmenopausal women. Alcohol intake is widely recognised as one of the behaviours most consistently associated with increased breast cancer risk. It is clearly demonstrated that there is a higher risk at even low levels of alcohol consumption.

Regular exercise and a healthy, balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, poultry, fish and low-fat dairy products are recommended for all women because they can help prevent many conditions, including heart disease, diabetes and many forms of cancer. A diet high in vegetable and fruit intake and high levels of vitamin C and certain carotenoids may also lower the risk of breast cancer (carotenoids are found in deeply coloured plant foods).

Physical activity is protective against breast cancer. Numerous studies have shown consistently that moderate to vigorous physical activity is associated with a decreased breast cancer risk among both pre-menopausal and post-menopausal women.

Moderate activity is anything that makes you breathe as hard as you do during a brisk walk. During moderate activities, you will notice a slight increase in heart rate and breathing. You should be able to talk but not sing during the activity. There is strong evidence that breastfeeding reduces breast cancer risk.

Screening by mammography is a very effective way of detecting breast cancer in its early stages, thus improving outcome. We encourage you to discuss your concerns with your doctor or healthcare professional if you feel that you have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.

Joseph Grech is a practice nurse (public health), Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate.

The national Pink October 2016 campaign

The national Pink October 2016 campaign has returned for a third consecutive year, stronger and better than ever before, to raise funds and awareness about breast cancer prevention, research and equipment to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

The campaign aims to raise funds from corporate sponsors, private donations and from various activities which will be held throughout October. This year’s main sponsor is GlobalCapital plc. The funds will be used to purchase a Faxitron Biovision machine to further enhance diagnostic precision and effectiveness during breast and other cancer-related surgery.

Like all great things, Pink October first started bubbling up as a mere idea, in the minds of some of JPA’s top creatives, not very long ago.

Given that breast cancer affects so many women, it was decided that something should be done to help fight it. It was a simple question with a very simple answer. And just like that, in 2013, the first national campaign of Pink October was born.

Together with the partners The Marigold Foundation, Action for Breast Cancer and Europa Donna, JPA set out to bring the nation together to increase awareness, educate people, encourage everyone (not just women!) to lead healthy lifestyles and go and get checked, as well as raise funds in aid of breast cancer research and equipment.

Now in its third year running, Pink October has already raised €150,000, got thousands of people together in the fight against breast cancer and bought the Faxitron Corevision system at Mater Dei Hospital.

Adrian Fabri, company director at JPA and initiator of the Pink October movement, said: “We are proud to have given birth and nurtured the Pink October Malta movement over the past three years.

Pink October is undoubtedly the leading platform in Malta for raising awareness and funds towards the breast cancer cause. We are indebted to all NGOs and healthcare professionals for their untiring efforts to save lives and we are equally indebted to all our campaign partners who contribute towards making Pink October a reality.”

Pink October events

■ Run to the Rhythm on October 16 at 8.30am – a 10K run from Bay Street to Gżira and back. Registration at http://pinkoctober.support/events-page/the-pink-october-eurosport-run-to-the-rhythm/ or on the day at Bay Street

■ Tea in the gardens at Palazzo Parisio on October 21 at 4.30pm, followed by an evening cocktail party. By invitation and for ticket holders only.

■ Walk for Life on October 23, starting at Pjazza Gavino Gulia, Cospicua at 10.30am and finishing at Smart City. Registration at http://pinkoctober.support/events-page/the-pink-october-nestle-walk-for-life/ or on the day at the starting line.

Donations and participation

For more information on Pink October events or to donate money towards the cause, follow the campaign updates at www.pinkoctober.support or follow the Pink October Malta Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pinkoctobermalta