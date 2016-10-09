Immobile brings Italy back from the brink against Macedonia

Macedonia's Stefan Spirovski challenges Italy's Federico Bernardeschi. Photo: Ognen Teofilovski, Reuters

Italy's Ciro Immobile scored twice in the last 15 minutes to earn a 3-2 win away to Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier after the four-times champions were on the brink of a humiliating defeat.

Andrea Belotti gave Italy a 24th minute lead after the visitors, who have not lost in a qualifying competition for 10 years, had made a shaky start.

Ilija Nestorovski equalised in the 57th minute after Italy lost the ball in midfield and Feran Hasani struck again for the hosts two minutes later after another Italy mistake in midfield.

Macedonia were threatening to score a third when Immobile scored out of the blue in the 76th minute and he then headed the winner from close range in the second minute of stoppage time.

The win left Italy with seven points from three games in Group G, behind leaders Spain on goal difference.