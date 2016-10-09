Ukraine defender Fedetskyi wary of ‘dark horses’ Kosovo

Ukraine right-back Artem Fedetskyi would prefer to be on home turf against “dark horses” Kosovo.

The World Cup qualifying Group I clash is being held in Krakow, Poland, as Ukraine’s government does not recognise Kosovo – only admitted to UEFA and FIFA in May – as an independent state.

Kosovo’s second competitive fixture ended in a heavy 6-0 defeat to Balkan rivals Croatia, but Darmstadt defender Fedetskyi warned his team-mates yesterday against underestimating Albert Bunjaki’s men.

“Kosovo are the dark horses, we don’t know what to expect from this team,” he said.

“It hurts that we’re not playing our home game in Ukraine but in Poland. Nevertheless, I’m sure our fans will be there in the stands. We’ll aim to win to give them something to cheer about.

“This team features the best players in Ukraine and they’re required to perform at the height of their ability.”

Croatia face Finland, the nation from whom Kosovo took their first ever point, and head coach Ante Cacic hopes Mario Mandzukic can stay among the goals after hitting a hat-trick on Thursday.

“We’ve played in accordance with our quality, and I am pleased that Mandzukic scored three,” he said.

“I have believed in him, and he responded well, while his determination was never in question. He contributes regardless of his scoring. Now there is no time to celebrate, since we play Finland on Sunday.”

Elsewhere, Israel can build on their 2-1 Group G victory over Macedonia by beating lowly Liechtenstein in Jerusalem, while Serbia tackle Austria a few days after thumping Moldova 3-0.

England’s Euro 2016 conquerors Iceland host Turkey having edged a dramatic 3-2 win over Finland.