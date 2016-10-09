Infinitely Xara take over Medina Restaurant

Infinitely Xara, the operators of boutique hotel The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux, events venue The Xara Lodge, The Palazzo de Piro Xpresso Café and Bistro, The Trattoria A.D. 1530 and The fine dining de Mondion restaurant have now added the Medina Restaurant to their collection.

The Medina Restaurant, a charming original Norman house in Holy Cross Street, is a pretty eatery full of charisma, recipient of a number of awards.

The restaurant is known for providing for an excellent gastronomical experience.

“The Medina Restaurant was one of my first ever gastronomic experiences some odd 40 years ago, belonging to the Pullicino family and run by my great-uncle Michael Otto. Retracing that nostalgia, both in flavor and atmosphere is an absolute honor and we are only too pleased as a family to have been able to extend as well as relive all the sentiment this charming restaurant has to offer, and I am delighted for it to now form part of the Infinitely Xara brand,” Infinitely Xara managing director Justin Zammit Tabona said.

The restaurant has created a great name for itself and has attracted a string of loyal customers over the past 38 years.

For reservations call on 2145 4004 or send en e-mail to [email protected].

www.medinarestaurantmalta.com