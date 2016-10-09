Asian Fusion at The Londoner

Following a special request from customers and timed with the extension of the larger extended kitchen, The Londoner at Smart City, has introduced a small Asian fusion special menu, including the traditional red thai chicken curry, coconut curry and special thai soups. The fusion cuisine is best complemented with one or two imaginative cocktails.

The Londoner British Pub is one of several restaurants at Smart City. Operated by Daniel Farrugia and Giovanni Mugliett, The Londoner continues to maintain its reputation for genuine pub dining, including Mediterranean fusion menu and signature cocktails.

The menu is mainly focused on traditional British favourites, including fish and chips served with mushy peas, a selection of pies, exquisite roasts on Sunday and several platters to share with an array of local and international beers.

With a daily happy hour on all cocktails from 3pm to 7pm one can enjoy a pleasant after-work evening with friends and family in the beautiful setting of the Smart City Laguna. For reservations call on 2180 1567 or [email protected]