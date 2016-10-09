Italian luxury labels will get new outlets, new franchise owner pledges

Italian luxury fashion labels Trussardi, Paul & Shark and Harmont & Blaine will get new outlets in prime locations, their new franchise owner has said.

DIZZ Group said that it intended to double the brands' sales performance and expand them by opening new outlets. Trussardi and Harmont & Blaine are currently located at The Point, with Paul & Shark in Valletta and Pjazza Tigne.

“We see this deal as an opportunity to further grow the business, while at the same time expanding the company portfolio from fast fashion to affordable designer wear,” a DIZZ Group spokesperson said.

Paul & Shark is a luxury label synonymous with Italian elegance and style, while fashion house Trussardi comes with history dating back more than 100 years.

Characterised by its famous dachshund logo, Harmont & Blaine is an Italian luxury lifestyle brand of Mediterranean heritage.