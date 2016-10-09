Maltapost introduces Easipik 24/7 parcel locker network

According to various studies, e-shoppers are not attracted by low prices but rather product selection, speed of delivery and most recently delivery options. Conscious of this, Maltapost has introduced the Easipik 24/7 parcel locker network.

Following the launch of Maltapost’s SendOn hubs in the UK, Italy, Germany and the US, thousands of Maltese consumers are shopping from their favourite European and US online brands, particularly those which do not ship directly to Malta. To continue improving on the customer experience, Maltapost has launched Easipik, a parcel locker solution for shoppers on the go who are not at home to receive their items. With Easipik, customers may collect their SendOn shopping 24/7 from a number of lockers which are conveniently located around Malta. To utilise these lockers, before shopping online, customers are to log on to their SendOn account and choose one of the parcel lockers located in various post offices as their delivery address. When the parcel is ready for collection, the customer will receive an e-mail and SMS with a code which should be keyed into the parcel locker screen in order to release the item.

According to statista.com, it is estimated that in 2016, global business-to-consumer e-commerce sales are expected to reach $1.92 trillion.