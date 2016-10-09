Top cast for Aida

Devid Cecconi (right) in La Boheme.

Carlo Colombara’s deep authoritative bass will deliver the opening gambit to what promises to be an outstanding Aida at the Astra Theatre. Theatre management announced the top tier cast for Verdi’s grand masterpiece as, alongside Verdi heavyweight Colombara, Silvia dalla Benetta will feature in the title role.

After having taken the Maltese opera-loving public by storm in the killer role of Abigaille in Nabucco at the Astra two years back, the dramatic soprano is set to thrill with her lush sound infused with pathos and a brilliant musical intelligence.

An Arena di Verona regular in the role of Amneris, hapless victim of her own love, Sanja Anastasia is another towering Verdi interpreter to match dalla Benetta and Colombara.

The heroic role of Radames has been entrusted to Antonino Interisano, another very welcome return to the Astra boards. Possessing an effortless strong tenor voice with ringing top notes and a beguilingly sensuous middle register, Interisano’s Radames will be very hard to forget.

Following last year’s Malta debut at the Astra, registering a resounding success in the role of Marcello in La Boheme, Devid Cecconi will be taking on the role of Amonasro. Dubbed by critics as the baritone with a voice to “set hearts aflame”, Cecconi was called in by La Scala to replace Carlos Alvares in the notoriously difficult role of Giacomo in Verdi’s Giovanna d’Arco at the famed Milan opera house for the opening night of the current season to high critical acclaim.

Petri Lindroos has been billed for the role of the King of Egypt. Endowed with a superb bass of bell like quality, Lindroos will definitely be a joy to listen to alongside Colombara.

Aida, which kick-starts the 15th edition of Festival Mediterranea, will performed in a double representation on October 27 an 29 at 7.30pm and is supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Fund. Enrico Stinchelli, of La Barcaccia fame, will once again be responsible for the artistic production while Joseph Vella will be directing the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra for the two performances.

Online booking is available on www.teatruastra.org.mt. For more information, browse through www. mediterranea.com.mt or call the booking helpdesk on 2155 0985.