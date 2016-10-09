Miss Saigon – 25th anniversary performance

The spectacular 25th anniversary gala performance of the global stage sensation Miss Saigon will be showing at various cinemas for only one day on October 16.

The epic love story tells the tragic tale of a young bargirl, Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Miss Saigon will feature appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga.

The 25th anniversary gala performance will be showing at the Eden Cinema, St Julian’s (16.30 and 20.00), the Empire Cinema, Bugibba (16.00 and 20.30), the Embassy Cinema, Valletta (16.00 and 19.30), Galleria Cinema, Fgura (14.00, 17.30 and 20.50) and the Citadel Cinema in Gozo at 20.00.

This acclaimed new production was described as “The most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances” by the Daily Telegraph and “The greatest musical of all time” by the Daily Mail.

The film carries a 15 classification. Booking is open.

Exhibition arrangements in Malta were made by KRS Releasing Limited.