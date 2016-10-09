Applications for The Maltese Islands Festival now open
Applications for the first edition of The Maltese Islands Festival of drama, music, singing and dance are now open and will close on the November 1. The festival will take the form of competitions between December 2 and 4, with participants performing in front of both a public audience and a professional adjudicator from the UK. Children (aged four and over) and adults of all ages are invited to apply.
The festival, which will take place as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme, will have four primary categories: dance, drama, music and singing. Each category has been further subdivided intovarious areas in both classical and popular genres.
