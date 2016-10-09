Advert
Sunday, October 9, 2016, 10:40

Applications for The Maltese Islands Festival now open

Applications for the first edition of The Maltese Islands Festival of drama, music, singing and dance are now open and will close on the November 1. The festival will take the form of competitions between December 2 and 4, with participants performing in front of both a public audience and a professional adjudicator from the UK. Children (aged four and over) and adults of all ages are invited to apply.

The festival, which will take place  as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme, will have four primary categories: dance, drama, music and singing. Each category has been further subdivided intovarious areas in both classical and popular genres.

www.themalteseislandsfestival.com

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Masterpiece in Heritage Malta collection...

  2. The Travellers promote compassion...

  3. Tom Hanks enjoys playing ‘smartest guy...

  4. Preparations for Military Tattoo in full...

  5. Naomie Harris wants Daniel Craig as 007...

  6. Seventh World Cultural Summit to be held...

  7. Applications for The Maltese Islands...

  8. Miss Saigon – 25th anniversary performance

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed