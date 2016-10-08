German town in lockdown over suspected bomb attack plan
German police said they were evacuating a building in the eastern city of Chemnitz this afternoon on suspicion that a bomb attack was being planned, and told residents in the affected district to stay at home.
Police appeared to use force to enter the building, and said on Twitter: "The explosion heard was an access measure by the police. A relevant person could not be found.
"Please remain in your apartments within the cordoned off area and follow the instructions of the police here and on site," Saxony state police added on twitter.
Police said they had undertaken a large deployment in the Fritz-Heckert-Gebiet neighbourhood of Chemnitz. A spokeswoman declined to give further details.
